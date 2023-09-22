Joe Jonas won’t hesitate to lean on brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas throughout his ongoing divorce from Sophie Turner.

The Jonas Brothers brought The Tour to Philadelphia on Thursday, September 21, and things got extra emotional during their live performance of “Hesitate” — the song Joe, 34, has proclaimed were his vows to Turner, 27.

After hitting the song’s final notes, Nick, 31, walked over to Joe and offered him a sweet hug, per social media footage. “If you came here tonight with someone you love, put your arms around them right now and say, ‘I love you,’” Nick quipped to the crowd.

As the crowd replied with their own “I love you’s,” Kevin, 35, walked over to Joe and placed his hand on his shoulder.

The brotherly gestures came hours after news broke that Turner is suing Joe and alleging he wrongfully detained their two daughters. (The actress and Joe share 3-year-old Willa and a 14-month-old second child, whose name has not been publicly shared.)

According to the court documents obtained by several outlets, Turner alleged that Joe was preventing her from bringing their kids to their previously agreed upon “forever home” in England and had refused to hand over the children’s passports. (Since Turner hails from England and Joe is from the United States, the girls are dual citizens of both countries.)

Joe quickly denied Turner’s allegations with his rep telling Us in a Thursday statement that she had demanded the travel documents “less than 24 hours” after they amicably discussed a coparenting arrangement.

“Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK,” his spokesperson said in a lengthy statement. “The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens.”

The rep continued: “Joe has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie. They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views. His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner.”

While Joe has returned to The Tour, Turner has been spotted in New York City. On Thursday night, she was photographed getting dinner with Taylor Swift at the Barrière Fouquet Hotel. Swift, 33, previously dated Joe in the early 2000s and has penned multiple songs after their breakup. Thursday marked Turner and Swift’s second girls’ night this week.

Joe filed for divorce from Turner earlier this month, citing that their 4-year marriage was “irretrievably broken.”