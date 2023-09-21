Sophie Turner appeared unbothered shortly before news broke of her lawsuit against ex Joe Jonas.

Turner, 27, was spotted on a night out with friends in New York City on Wednesday, September 20, wearing trousers and a long-sleeve T-shirt that read “Puss Casino” on the front. She rocked sneakers and wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style. Turner was accompanied by two pals, who were similarly dressed down.

Turner’s girls night comes weeks after Jonas, 34, filed for divorce after four years of marriage. The now-estranged couple share daughter Willa, 3, and welcomed a second daughter in 2022 whose name has not been publicly revealed.

In his paperwork, Jonas asserted that it is “in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility” and noted that the pair’s daughters had been living with him in Miami. (Jonas and Turner listed their Florida property for sale in August.)

The twosome issued a joint statement via Instagram regarding their split on September 6 — one day after Jonas’ filing — and claimed the decision to call it quits was one they made “mutually” and “amicably.”

Turner, however, sued Jonas on Thursday, September 21, requesting that the pair’s children return to the U.K. She alleged in court docs that Jonas is wrongfully detaining the kids in New York City despite the couple’s alleged agreement to make England their “forever home.” Turner claimed that she and Jonas decided over Christmas 2022 to start looking at schools abroad for Willa to attend.

“The parties were both excited for the family’s move to England,” the docs read, per Page Six.

Turner and Jonas met “on or about September 17” to discuss the terms of their separation. “[Turner] reiterated the parties’ agreed plan for the children to return home to England that week,” the filing continued.

According to the Game of Thrones alum, Jonas “has possession of the children’s passports” and “refuses to return the passports” or allow Willa and her sister to travel overseas.

Jonas responded to the allegations via his rep in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, noting in part, “This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted. After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

Since news broke of the duo’s split, Jonas has continued to perform with Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas on the Jonas Brothers’ The Tour. A source exclusively told Us earlier this month that “tension had been building” between Turner and Joe “due to their hectic schedules.”

“Joe was always gone and is now on tour, and she was always away filming,” the insider added.

While Turner has seemingly turned to her friends for support — even stepping out with Taylor Swift in NYC on Tuesday, September 19 — Joe has been leaning on his family.

“Joe has always had an incredibly close bond with his whole family, so they’ve really been rallying around him during this difficult time,” a second source told Us. “They know that this divorce was not an easy decision for Joe, but they’re supporting him in any and every way they can.”