



Like father, like son! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s 4-month-old, Archie Harrison-Mountbatten Windsor, was the spitting image of his dad as a kid at his first royal engagement on the family’s South Africa tour.

The little one met anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, on Wednesday, September 25, while wearing a striped jumper, a long-sleeved white shirt and matching socks. Fans of the royal family couldn’t believe how much Archie looked like his dad, 35, in photos of the visit.

“Archie is adorable and looks just like Harry w[ith] Meghan’s eyes,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “I think he has Meghan’s nose and eyes, but Harry’s hair color and head shape, which really makes him look like his dad.”

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, carried the little one into the meeting with her husband by their side in a video posted to the couple’s Instagram Story. The Suits alum held Archie’s hand and he giggled in her arms.

“Arch meets Archie!” read a post on the Sussexes’ Instagram account featuring photos of Wednesday’s engagement. “This morning The Duke and Duchess were honoured to introduce their son Archie, to Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka. The Archbishop, a globally respected figure in anti-apartheid movement, is one of the world’s great champions of equality, and has spent his life tirelessly battling injustice.”

The caption went on to tell Tutu, 87: “Archie loved meeting you.”

The family of three arrived in South Africa for their first official tour together on Monday, September 23. This trip comes four months after the baby boy’s May birth.

When asked who the infant looked like at the time, the former military pilot told members of the press: “Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks. We’re monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month, really. His looks are changing every single day, so who knows?”

Last month, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the royal pair had a redhead on their hands. “He has started to grow tufts of hair and they are reddish,” the insider told Us in August. “He is changing so quickly, but it looks like he’s going to have his dad’s hair color. He is the sweetest little baby and really captures the heart of everyone that meets him.”

