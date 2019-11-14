



Grandpa and his little guy! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan posted a new picture of their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in honor of Prince Charles‘ 71st birthday.

The Thursday, November 14, Instagram upload from the couple’s official account read, “Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales – Sir, Pa, Grandpa!”

In the black-and-white shot, the Duke of Sussex, 35, held his baby boy at the little one’s July christening, while Charles stood to the side and gazed down at his grandson.

Harry and the Suits alum, 38, welcomed their bundle of joy in May and baptized him two months later. The royal couple shared a portrait with their extended family on social media at the time, including Prince William, Duchess Kate, Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, and Charles, among others.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son,” the caption read. “They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment.”

The post continued, “Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue.”

The little one’s ceremony took place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Not only was Harry baptized in the same location in 1984, but he married the former actress there in May 2018.

Five months after their nuptials, the duke and duchess, who started dating in 2016, announced their pregnancy news.