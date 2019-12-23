



Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are sending out an animated Christmas card, but it’s Archie, their 7-month-old son, who steals the show.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust shared the holiday correspondence — “the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex” — on its Twitter page on Monday, December 23.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

In the black-and-white photo, Archie appears to be crawling toward the camera as Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, watch and laugh. The lights on the Christmas tree behind the royal couple are animated to sparkle. “Wishing you a very merry Christmas and a happy new year from our family to yours,” the greeting reads.

Other royals have issued season’s greetings too. Prince William, brother of Harry, and Duchess Kate sent out a photo of them posing on a motorcycle and a sidecar with their three kids: Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 19 months.

And Prince Charles, father of Harry and William, and wife Duchess Camilla mailed out cards with a photo of the duo sitting side-by-side in a vintage car during their royal visit to Havana, Cuba, this year. “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas,” reads the message inside the card.

For her part, Queen Elizabeth II will address her subjects in a televised address on Christmas Day — Wednesday, December 25 — as she does every year. According to the Daily Express, the 93-year-old monarch will describe “how small steps taken in faith and in hope can overcome long-held differences to bring harmony and understanding,” in the prerecorded speech. “The path, of course, is not always smooth, and may at times this year have felt quite bumpy, but small steps can make a world of difference,” she adds, according to the newspaper.

Harry and Meghan won’t spend the holiday in England this year, a decision that has “disappointed” the Queen, according to a source.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada,” a spokesperson for the couple confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, December 20. “The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.”

Harry and Meghan welcomed Archie in May 2019, one year after the couple exchanged vows. Meghan told members of the press days after their baby boy’s birth that “he has the sweetest temperament.”

A source told Us exclusively in November that Archie is “such a happy baby” with endless curiosity.

“You can tell Archie’s going to be a social butterfly. He’s at his happiest when he’s around people,” the source said. “He takes a keen interest in his surroundings and is already engaging and interacting with people. He loves to be entertained. And he isn’t a needy baby — he’ll happily go to Harry and Meghan’s friends without kicking up a fuss.”