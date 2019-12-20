



Celebrating in style! Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla unveiled their official 2019 Christmas card — and the festive photo has major royal swag.

The Prince of Wales, 71, and Duchess of Cornwall, 72, shared their stylish holiday card to the Clarence House Instagram page on Friday, December 20. With a brief holiday greeting engraved on the inside, the card features Charles and Camilla sitting side-by-side in an old-fashioned car during a royal visit to Havana, Cuba, earlier this year.

The Clarence House Christmas card made its social media debut two days after a similarly festive picture of Prince William and Duchess Kate was posted on Twitter. Royal photographer Benjamin Wareing shared an adorable snap of the Cambridge Household posing on a motorbike and sidecar.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 37, wore matching light blue outfits and appeared alongside their three children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis. The 19-month-old gave a goofy face to the camera as he sat on his father’s lap.

While Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have been quiet on the holiday card front so far, a source confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, December 16, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s seasonal snapshot could be coming soon. The insider revealed that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, had a number of family photos taken for the occasion, featuring 7-month-old son Archie and the Suits alum’s mom, Doria Ragland.

Their official holiday photo shoot follows the Sussex royals’ decision to use a never-before-seen wedding picture for their 2018 Christmas card. In the romantic black-and-white photo, Harry and Meghan gazed up at a fireworks display with their arms around one another after their May 2018 ceremony.

Although a source previously confirmed to Us that the pair are planning to have a “small Christmas with just immediate family,” the rest of the royals will be celebrating at Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

While a November statement from Buckingham Palace initially said the 93-year-old royal matriarch was supportive of her grandson’s decision to spend Christmas with his mother-in-law, a source later revealed to Us that the queen was “disappointed” that she won’t be seeing Harry and Meghan for the holidays.