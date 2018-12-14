Their first married Christmas! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan shared a never-before-seen picture from their nuptials on Friday, December 14, on their first Christmas card as a married couple.

In the gorgeous shot, Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, are watching a firework show with their arms around each other at their wedding reception at Frogmore House in Windsor, England, on May 19.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May,” Kensington Palace captioned the snap, which features the back of the couple’s heads, on Twitter. “The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card, was taken by photographer Chris Allerton.”

The palace also released Prince William and Duchess Kate’s Christmas card on Friday, which featured their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and a sweet snap of Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla.

Harry and Meghan wed in front of 800 guests at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. After they exchanged vows, the duo attended a lunch reception held by Queen Elizabeth II. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and 200 of their closest family and friends then headed to Frogmore House for the second reception, hosted by Charles.

Nearly five months after they tied the knot, the palace announced Meghan is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

The Christmas card comes weeks after reports surfaced that the former Suits actress was feuding with Kate and members of her staff. Sources told Us Weekly, however, that there is no truth to the rumors. One insider added that Harry feels “powerless” trying to protect his wife from the media.

“It has put pressure on her relationship with Harry. He’s very frustrated with how little can be done,” the source explained earlier this month. “Keeping her away from the negativity and harm has been hard for him. It’s been his purpose in their relationship to keep her away from the negativity.”

