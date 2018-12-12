Nothing he can do. Prince Harry “feels powerless” when it comes to the negativity surrounding his wife, Duchess Meghan, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“It has put pressure on her relationship with Harry. He’s very frustrated with how little can be done,” the source explains of recent stories in the British press. “Keeping her away from the negativity and harm has been hard for him. It’s been his purpose in their relationship to keep her away from the negativity.”

Last month, reports surfaced that Meghan, who is pregnant with her and Harry’s first child, was fighting with her sister-in-law, Duchess Kate. While an insider told Us Weekly that there is no truth to the feud reports, speculation that the Suits alum was demanding continued to make headlines after Us confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private secretary, Samantha Cohen, was leaving her job. (Another source told Us, however, that there was no drama between Cohen and Meghan.)

