Royals: They’re just like Us. Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are “all on a family text chain,” a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tells Us Weekly exclusively. And contrary to reports, Kate and Meghan probably don’t use the Do Not Disturb feature.

“There is no fighting going on between Kate and Meghan,” the source tells Us.

Reports surfaced last month that the two women didn’t get along after Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, who are expecting their first child in spring 2019, decided to move to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England, which is further away from Kate and William’s home in Kensington Palace.

“Kate is lovely. She’s British, she’s reserved. You have to break through that armor. Kate doesn’t warm up to people too quickly,” the source explains. “It takes some time for her to become comfortable and trusting for anyone in the outside world.”

The source adds that it took time for the former Suits alum, who wed Harry in May, to adjust to her life as part of the British royal family.

“It took some adjusting for Meghan to get used to the protocols of the palace and the royal family,” the source says. “That can’t be easy for anyone to get used to, especially a woman who had all the independence in the world just one year ago.”

Another insider confirmed to Us last month that the Duchess of Cambridge, 36, and the Duchess of Sussex are not at odds with each other.

“The ‘feud’ is definitely being played up. Are they the best of friends? No. Do they speak every waking second? No. Do they hate each other? Absolutely not,” the insider revealed. “They are two women under serious amounts of pressure, stress and under a huge spotlight that no one can relate to – they will always have a bond that no one can break.”

With reporting by Jennifer Peros

