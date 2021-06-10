Grandmother knows best! Meghan Markle‘s mother, Doria Ragland, has been helping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since baby Lili was born.

Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, welcomed Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on Friday, June 4, and Doria, 64, has been helping quite a bit, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“They’ve had lots of lovely gifts sent from friends and family members including Doria, but the most special thing she’s provided is her time,” the source says.

Meghan’s mother has stepped in as another set of hands to help with Lili and Archie, 2. “She’s been helping out at the house and her hands-on support is a major bonus,” the insider adds.

The couple get along very well with Doria, and they couldn’t be happier to have her around their Montecito, California, home. “Meghan’s so grateful to have her mom to lean on, and Harry just adores her,” the source continues.

Last year, Meghan and Harry moved to California, which is where Doria is based and the former actress grew up. However, even before the royal pair made the move, the former social worker found a way to help, spending several weeks in England following Archie’s birth in 2019.

Lili was named after both Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, but there is also a subtle nod to Doria in her moniker. The yoga instructor called her daughter “Flower” when she was growing up.

The newest addition to the family is “more perfect” than the couple could have ever imagined, the source continues, adding, “They are so in love with her, and she’s absolutely beautiful. She’s a cross between Harry and Meghan.”

Though Prince Charles and his youngest son have a strained relationship, the British grandpa, 72, seems happy that Lili has arrived. While he has yet to meet his granddaughter in person yet, he called her birth “such happy news” at a recent outing.

“The development of technology like electric vehicles … is vital for maintaining the health of our world for future generations, something I am only too aware of today, having recently become a grandfather for the fifth time,” the Prince of Wales said during a tour of the BMW Mini factory on Tuesday, June 9. “Such happy news really does remind one of the necessity of continued innovation in this area — especially around sustainable battery technology — in view of the legacy we bequeath to our grandchildren.”

With reporting by Natalie Posner and Travis Cronin