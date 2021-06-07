Sending well-wishes! Royal family members congratulated Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the arrival of baby Lili, who was born Friday, June 4.

“The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday, June 6.

The couple broke the news in February that they were expanding their family, debuting the Suits alum’s baby bump nearly two years after their son Archie’s birth.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” the pair’s rep told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The following month, they revealed the sex of baby No. 2 during a tell-all CBS interview. “It’s a girl,” the former military pilot, 36, said at the time. “Just to have a boy and a girl, what more can we ask for? We’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”

The England native also opened up about his 2-year-old son’s milestones at the time, sharing his favorite moments with the toddler. “I guess, the highlight for me is sticking him on the back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and tak[ing] him on these bike rides, which is something I was never able to do when I was young,” Harry said in March. “I can see him on the back, and he’s got his arms out. And he’s like, ‘ Woooo,’ chatting, chatting, chatting, going, ‘Palm tree,’ and all this sort of stuff.”

As for Archie’s newest vocabulary words, the little one was a big fan of telling people to “hydrate” and “drive safe,” which his parents found “hysterical.”

The former actress, 39, gushed, “He’s on a roll.”

The couple went on to give glimpses of their lives in Montecito, California, with their son. Not only did they share a video of Archie running at the beach, but they showed his backyard “Chick Inn” for their rescue chickens.

“The outdoor play area will be decked out with swings and slides, a climbing frame and a tea area for Archie and his new little pals,” a source exclusively told Us of their renovations in August 2020. “Meghan’s counting the days until Archie can start interacting with children his own age.”

Meghan and Harry moved to the United States in March 2020 after briefly living in Canada. Their relocation followed their step back from their senior royal duties in January 2020, and their exit was made official in February of the following year.

Keep scrolling to see the royal family members’ reactions to Lili’s arrival, from Prince William to Duchess Camilla: