The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are officially doing it for the gram! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan joined the social media platform on Tuesday, April 2.

“Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues,” the royal couple captioned their first post. “We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal – Harry & Meghan.”

In addition to sharing their new official logo, the 34-year-old prince and the 37-year-old former actress posted a series of photos from their first year of royal engagements as a married couple.

Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney was quick to show the new account love, commenting with two red heart emojis on the post.

Harry and Meghan’s new social media venture comes nearly a month after the palace confirmed that the duo would split their royal household from Prince William and Duchess Kate.

“[Queen Elizabeth II] has agreed to the creation of a new household for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year,” Kensington Palace told Us Weekly in a statement on March 14. “The household, which will be created with the support of the queen and The Prince of Wales, will be established in the spring. This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangements for the duke and duchess’ work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

The duke and duchess, who are expecting their first child in the upcoming weeks, previously got permission to move from London’s Kensington Palace — where Will and Kate reside — to Frogmore House in Windsor.

The statement concluded: “Their Royal Highnesses will appoint new communications staff, who will form part of the Buckingham Palace communications team and report to The Queen’s Communications Secretary, Donal McCabe. Kensington Palace will continue to support Their Royal Highnesses until that team is in place.”

While Harry’s public social media presence was previously limited to Kensington Palace’s official account, Meghan was active online before she started dating the prince. However, she shut down her personal account and her blog, The Tig, after their relationship became serious. The palace account — @kensingtonroyal — will now be dedicated to William and Kate.

“🙌 Welcome to Instagram, @SussexRoyal! Follow @SussexRoyal for more on the work of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” Kensington Palace wrote on Tuesday alongside a photo of Harry and Meghan. “Follow @KensingtonRoyal for more on the work of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.”

