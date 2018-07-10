Touched down in Dublin town! Duchess Meghan (née Markle) and Prince Harry were all smiles upon arriving in Ireland for their royal visit.

The newlyweds, who traveled with an entourage of 11, arrived at the Dublin City Airport on Tuesday, July 10, and were greeted by the Taoiseach (equivalent to Prime Minister) of Ireland, Leo Varadkar.

The Suits alum, 36, and the Duke of Sussex, 33, will spend their two-day visit learning about the history of Dublin and immersing themselves in the city’s culture, which emphasizes arts, entrepreneurship and local sports.

Their first stop is the Department of Taoiseach in the center of Dublin for a meeting with Varadkar.

