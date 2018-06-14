Her new normal. It’s been nearly a month since Duchess Meghan (nee Markle) married Prince Harry in front of 600 guests — and millions of viewers around the world — and the new royal is loving her post-wedding role, a source close to the former Suits star exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“She’s so happy. She’s really enjoying her new life,” the source tells Us. “It’s been very busy the last couple of months and she’s booked up for the rest of the summer, but she’s happy to finally be back in a routine and have the wedding be over. There are no travel plans booked as of now, besides work trips.”

Not long after Meghan, 36, and Harry, 33, returned from their top-secret honeymoon in East Africa, the newly minted Duchess of Sussex stepped out for her first solo event with Queen Elizabeth II. The 92-year-old monarch and her new granddaughter-in-law traveled by train to Cheshire, England, to open a new bridge at the Mersey Gateway Bridge at Catalyst Science Discovery Centre on Thursday, June 14.

Meghan was all smiles at the engagement, and told onlookers that Harry is “the best husband ever,” according to multiple outlets. The couple, who started dating in the summer of 2016, exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

“Meghan was really nervous walking down the aisle. She had butterflies the entire morning and was very anxious about making it down to the altar,” the source tells Us. “Meghan sent a handwritten thank you note to all her close friends who attended the wedding.”

After the nuptials, they attended a luncheon hosted by the queen followed by an evening reception at Frogmore House hosted by Prince Charles. The source adds that Harry and Meghan’s second reception was “the most beautiful wedding ever.”

