Newlywed bliss! Duchess Meghan called Prince Harry the “best husband ever” during her first solo royal engagement with Queen Elizabeth II.

According to multiple outlets (via Sky News), onlookers wanted the Duchess of Sussex to extend their warm wishes to Harry. “I will do,” she told the crowd on Thursday, June 14. “That means an awful lot to us. He’s the best husband ever.”

Meghan, 36, also deemed married life “wonderful.” She added: “I’m really enjoying it.”

The Suits alum’s visit to Cheshire, England, marked her first royal engagement without her husband of nearly one month. Meghan — who wore Givenchy, the same designer who dressed the former actress for her May 19 wedding at Windsor Castle — and the Queen, 92, opened a new bridge and the Storyhouse Theatre and had lunch at Chester’s Town Hall during their outing. Both women beamed as they took in the festivities.

Meghan is earning her royal stripes. The duke and duchess attended the Trooping of the Colour on Saturday, June 9, to celebrate the Queen’s birthday with the rest of the royal family. The big event was the pair’s first engagement since returning from their two-week honeymoon in East Africa.

Kensington Palace announced the newlywed’s first royal tour on Sunday, June 10. Harry, 33, and Meghan will visit Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand in the fall. They will also attend the prince’s Invictus Games in Sydney, beginning on October 20, around this time.

“She’s very excited about this role,” an insider told Us Weekly earlier this month. “You could argue that this job is her baby right now. It’s a job she wants to consider every element of and decision for very carefully.”

The source added: “Harry has been instrumental in guiding her.”

