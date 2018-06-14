Royals

Duchess Meghan Calls Prince Harry the ‘Best Husband Ever’ During First Solo Engagement With Queen Elizabeth II

By
Prince Harry Best Husband Meghan Markle Queen Elizabeth
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II visit the Catalyst Museum by the Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in Widnes, England.  Daily Mirror/MEGA

Newlywed bliss! Duchess Meghan called Prince Harry the “best husband ever” during her first solo royal engagement with Queen Elizabeth II.

According to multiple outlets (via Sky News), onlookers wanted the Duchess of Sussex to extend their warm wishes to Harry. “I will do,” she told the crowd on Thursday, June 14. “That means an awful lot to us. He’s the best husband ever.”

Prince Harry Best Husband Meghan Markle Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry takes part in a training session during a celebration for the expansion of Coach Core at Lord’s Cricket Ground on October 7, 2016 in London, England. Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

Meghan, 36, also deemed married life “wonderful.” She added: “I’m really enjoying it.”

The Suits alum’s visit to Cheshire, England, marked her first royal engagement without her husband of nearly one month. Meghan — who wore Givenchy, the same designer who dressed the former actress for her May 19 wedding at Windsor Castle — and the Queen, 92, opened a new bridge and the Storyhouse Theatre and had lunch at Chester’s Town Hall during their outing. Both women beamed as they took in the festivities.

Meghan is earning her royal stripes. The duke and duchess attended the Trooping of the Colour on Saturday, June 9, to celebrate the Queen’s birthday with the rest of the royal family. The big event was the pair’s first engagement since returning from their two-week honeymoon in East Africa.

Prince Harry Best Husband Meghan Markle Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave from the West Door of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Ben STANSALL - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kensington Palace announced the newlywed’s first royal tour on Sunday, June 10. Harry, 33, and Meghan will visit Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand in the fall. They will also attend the prince’s Invictus Games in Sydney, beginning on October 20, around this time.

“She’s very excited about this role,” an insider told Us Weekly earlier this month. “You could argue that this job is her baby right now. It’s a job she wants to consider every element of and decision for very carefully.”

The source added: “Harry has been instrumental in guiding her.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!