Prince Harry and Pregnant Duchess Meghan Hold Hands at Cirque du Soleil: Pics 

Parents-to-be night out! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, who is pregnant with their first child, looked so in love at Cirque du Soleil’s Totem show at Royal Albert Hall in London on Wednesday, January 16.

The 37-year-old Suits alum showed off her baby bump in a navy, sparkly gown. The long-sleeve dress was designed by Roland Mouret. Meghan completed her look with red lipstick, black strappy heels and a Givenchy clutch — the same designer who dressed her for her and Harry’s May 2018 nuptials.

The 34-year-old prince, for his part, matched his wife in a navy suit and dark red tie.

Scroll through to see photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s date night: