A celebratory occasion. Members of the British royal family stepped out to attend a Commonwealth Day 2019 interfaith service at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, March 11.

Prince Harry and his pregnant wife, Duchess Meghan, held hands as they walked into the ceremony, which featured representatives from various Commonwealth countries. Meghan, 37, wore a black-and-white printed Victoria Beckham dress with a white coat and hat. She paired the neutral-colored outfit with emerald green heels and a clutch, which matched the garb she donned earlier in the day at another Commonwealth Day event.

Duchess Kate went bolder with her outfit choice and rocked a red knee-length coat and red fascinator as she and husband Prince William stepped out of the car and into the Abbey. Camilla Parker Bowles, who arrived with husband Prince Charles, and Queen Elizabeth II both wore purple ensembles.

The Commonwealth is comprised of 53 countries across the globe, and several of those cultures were represented at the service. British group Clean Bandit were the first to perform and were followed by North Indian dhol drummers and an Australian didgeridoo musician.

On Monday afternoon, the Suits alum (née Markle) and Harry, 34, visited Canada House in London as part of a Commonwealth Day celebration of young Canadians living in the U.K. The parents-to-be helped children make maple taffy, a classic Canadian treat, and received baby gifts from the Canadian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Janice Charette. (Meghan is due to give birth to her first child in late April or early May.)

Commonwealth Day 2018 marked a momentous occasion for the royal family, as it was the first time the Duchess of Sussex made a public appearance with the queen, now 92. The outing came two months before she and Harry tied the knot.

