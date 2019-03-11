Duchess Meghan is already flexing that maternal muscle! The pregnant royal, 37, and her husband, Prince Harry, paid a visit to Canada House in London on Monday, March 11, and the mom-to-be was happy to lend a hand to some adorable youngsters.

The outing was part of a Commonwealth Day youth event that was intended to showcase and celebrate the diverse community of young Canadians living in London and around the U.K. As part of the event, the Suits alum helped make maple taffy – a popular Canadian treat – and even gave a piece of the candy she crafted to one lucky little girl.

Though footage of the taffy-making session seemed to indicate that California-born Meghan had some trouble properly shaping her confection, the young girl was still happy to receive a sweet treat from the expectant royal.

In addition to giving out treats, Meghan also happily accepted a gift for her little one from Canadian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Janice Charette. She and Harry, 34, were given a maple leaf onesie and matching pair of moccasins for baby Sussex, who is due in late April or early May.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a sequin-embellished green Erdem coat and matching sheath dress for Monday’s outing, but some royal watchers noted that her ensemble was missing one key accessory – her diamond engagement ring! The piece of jewelry, which was given to Meghan by Prince Harry, in 2017, also includes a couple of gems from the late Princess Diana.

There has been speculation that Meghan may have removed the ring because her pregnancy has caused her fingers to swell. She was last seen wearing the rock during an engagement for International Women’s Day on Friday, March 8.

With Meghan’s due date rapidly approaching, Monday’s appearance marks one of the last times she will be seen publicly before the baby’s highly-anticipated birth.

