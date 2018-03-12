One of many firsts. Meghan Markle stepped out alongside fiancé Prince Harry and soon-to-be in laws Duchess Kate and Prince William at the Commonwealth Day event in London on Monday, March 12. The event also marked her first public appearance with Queen Elizabeth II.

The outing — which comes just two months before her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry — was to celebrate the Commonwealth Day Observance Service, which serves as the largest annual interfaith gathering in the United Kingdom.

Scroll down to see the pics and stay up to date with the latest Royal news by subscribing to our new podcast ‘Royally Us’ below!



