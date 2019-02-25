A vision in blue! Duchess Meghan, who is in the final trimester of her pregnancy, stunned in a patterned blue maxidress with flowing sleeves during the last day of her Moroccan tour with husband Prince Harry.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex showed off her growing baby bump in the Carolina Herrera ensemble as she and Harry, 34, visited the residence of Morocco’s King Mohammed VI. The prince, for his part, looked handsome in a gray suit and blue suede shoes.

Earlier on Monday, Meghan and Harry, who arrived in Morocco on Saturday, February 23, stepped out in causal clothes for a cooking demonstration with chef Moha Fedal, host of Morocco’s version of Masterchef. The couple sampled a variety of traditional Moroccan meals, including pastilla, a sweet and savory meat pie that is usually cooked with pigeon.

“This is pigeon, yes?” Meghan asked the chef before she took a bite. “Very good.”

Following their food tasting and visit to the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports, the duke and duchess headed to the Andalusian Gardens. While the former Suits star changed into a pleated black dress and white blazer, Harry wore khaki pants and a matching suit jacket. The twosome made their final outfit change for the day to meet with King Mohammed VI.

The palace announced earlier this month that Meghan and Harry would travel to North Africa for a royal visit.

“It will build on the close relationship between the U.K. and Morocco,” Kensington Palace told Us Weekly in a statement on February 8. “The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to the visit, which will highlight the vital roles that girls’ education and youth empowerment are playing in, and shaping, modern Morocco.”

Scroll through to see photos from the final day of the royal couples’ visit: