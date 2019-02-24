So smitten! Prince Harry and pregnant Duchess Meghan got cozy as they visited Lycée Qualifiant Grand Atlas in Morocco on Sunday, February 24.

The pair — who tied the knot in May 2018 and are awaiting the arrival of their first child — met teachers and students in Asni Town, Atlas Mountains, on day two of their royal trip to the North African country. The former Suits star, 37, looked radiant in a black-on-black ensemble, trading in her signature heels for a pair of flats.

Harry, 34, meanwhile, sported a classic sweater and slacks as he was very attentive to his wife. They both wore sunglasses for the occasion, and were not shy to show their affection for one another during the outing.

The previous day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed in Morocco, with royal correspondent Omid Scobie tweeting that “medical provisions have been made” for Meghan, who is currently in her last trimester of pregnancy. She is set to give birth at the end of April or early May.

Harry and Meghan are joined by their two assistant private secretaries, three communications staffers, a digital officer, assistant, hairdresser and program coordinator for their jam-packed trip to Morocco.

“This visit is at the request of Her Majesty’s Government. It will build on the close relationship between the U.K. and Morocco,” Kensington Palace told Us Weekly in a statement earlier this month. “The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to the visit which will highlight the vital roles that girls’ education and youth empowerment are playing in, and shaping, modern Morocco.”

Though Meghan is accompanying her husband on the royal trip, and has recently returned from New York City where she was showered with love ahead of her first child’s birth, she will be taking a step back in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter explained to Us: “Royal engagements will be drastically reduced and the duchess will begin maternity leave from royal duties [ahead of the birth].”

Scroll down to see pictures of Meghan and Harry’s second day in Morocco.