Pregnant Duchess Meghan isn’t expecting her first child with Prince Harry till the end of April or early May but the royal couple have taken precautions for their three-day visit to Morocco.

“Medical provisions have been made” for the former Suits star, royal correspondent Omid Scobie tweeted on Saturday, February 23, shortly before the couple touched down at Casablanca Airport.

The pair are traveling with two assistant private secretaries, three communications staffers, a digital officer, assistant, hairdresser and program coordinator.

Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, have a busy itinerary for their trip, which will see them visit students and teachers in a rural community, take part in a henna ceremony, sample traditional Moroccan cuisine and learn about an equine therapy program for children with special needs.

“This visit is at the request of Her Majesty’s Government. It will build on the close relationship between the U.K. and Morocco,” Kensington Palace said in a statement to Us Weekly earlier this month. “The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to the visit which will highlight the vital roles that girls’ education and youth empowerment are playing in, and shaping, modern Morocco.”

They are staying at a royal residence of King Mohammed VI and are set to have an audience with the monarch on Monday afternoon. After completing their royal duties that day they will spend some private time in the country before returning to the U.K. on Tuesday, February 26.

It’s been a busy time for the pregnant duchess, who was in NYC earlier this week for her star-studded baby shower with friends including Amal Clooney, Gayle King and former costar Abigail Spencer.

After their visit to Morocco, Meghan will start tapering her royal responsibilities as she preps for her baby’s arrival.

“Royal engagements will be drastically reduced and the duchess will begin maternity leave from royal duties [ahead of the birth],” Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter told Us earlier this month.