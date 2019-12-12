



All hail Kate Middleton and her regal style at the Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, December 11. But it wasn’t just her black ball gown that was a thing of beauty, her jewels were absolutely awe-inspiring — especially the huge new diamond ring.

See Kate Middleton’s Most Stunning Fashion Moments of All Time

The Duchess of Cambridge debuted a new bauble at Wednesday evening’s event, which featured a cluster of diamonds surrounding a giant single center stone. This bling moment was then only amplified by her many other jewels, which included a dazzling diamond-encrusted Nizam of Hyderabad necklace and matching earrings from the Diamond Chandelier Drop Demi-Parur set.

As if that weren’t glitzy enough, Middleton also wore the Lover’s Knot, a pearl-embellished tiara that was also favored by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. The 37-year-old has worn this headpiece for many other sophisticated palace occasions including this same reception last year.

See All the Times Kate Middleton Has Worn Princess Diana’s Lover’s Knot Tiara

Another standout accessory, we must admit, was the duchess’ sash. The red, blue and white piece represents her position as a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order. This is the second time this year the mother of three has been spotted in it. Back in June, she wore it at a banquet for President Donald Trump’s official state visit to the U.K. that was held at Buckingham Palace.

As for the stunning gown, the velvet black Alexander McQueen number she wore Wednesday night features a dramatic V-neckline and long sleeves.

Middleton wasn’t the only royal donning wow-worthy jewelry at the Diplomatic Reception, though. Queen Elizabeth also stepped out in a striking emerald necklace that many speculated was an updated version of one of her favorites. She paired this piece with drop earrings and a tiara to match. As for her outfit, she kept it beautifully simple in a cream lace dress.