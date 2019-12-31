Have a very royal new year! Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are ready to ring in 2020, but not before sharing some of their favorite memories — and a new photo of baby Archie — with the world.

“2019 in review,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 31, alongside a video montage of big moments from the past year.

“Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support!” they wrote. “We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness. – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

In the video, which begins with the words, “looking back at 2019…” there are images of the couple on their world travels, meeting with people from all walks of life and, of course, memories with their 7-month-old son. There are also snapshots of Harry with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at one of her many events and posing with his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William, at Archie’s christening. However, the two brothers are not seen in any other pictures together.

Followers got to take a look back at some of the first photos that were shared of Archie, as well as Duchess Meghan’s meeting with Beyoncé and the couple’s many PDA-filled outings.

The couple’s charity work, Prince Harry’s PSA video for World Mental Health Day with Ed Sheeran and Meghan’s Wimbledon fun with sister-in-law Duchess Kate to cheer on friend Serena Williams are also featured in the sweet montage.

“Special thanks to Chris Martin and @Coldplay for allowing us to use one of their songs,’ the pair added, giving a shout-out to the band, whose song “Clocks” is featured throughout the collage.

The whirlwind video ends with a new photo of Archie wearing a beanie with pom-poms on it, being held by Harry in Canada, where the family spent their holidays this year. “And looking forward to 2020! Happy New Year!” the couple concluded their look back at 2019.

After spending Christmas in Canada, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December that Archie is “going to be a confident social butterfly.” The insider added: “He loves being entertained and interacting with people. Some children get shy or nervous around new people, but not Archie. He’ll go to anyone without kicking up a fuss!”

The insider told Us that Archie was spoiled on his first Christmas. “Archie is Meghan and Harry’s world, and they can’t help [it],” the source said. “For Christmas, they bought him books, building blocks, a baby ball pit … it’s not all about extravagant gifts for them.”