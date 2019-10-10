Fellow gingers Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran teamed up for a hilarious video to raise awareness for World Mental Health Day on Thursday, October 10.

“Both Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran want to ensure that not just today but every day, you look after yourself, your friends and those around you,” read a message posted on Harry and Duchess Meghan’s Instagram account. “There’s no need to suffer in silence – share how you’re feeling, ask how someone is doing and listen for the answer. Be willing to ask for help when you need it and know that we are all in this together. #WMHD.”

In the accompanying video, Sheeran, 28, visits the Duke of Sussex, 35, for what he mistakenly thinks is a meeting about their mutual status as redheads.

“I’ve actually been trying to write a song about this to get it out to more people,” the four-time Grammy winner tells Harry. “People just don’t understand what it’s like for people like us, you know, with the jokes and the snide comments. I just feel like it’s time we stood up and said, ‘We’re not going to take this anymore. We are ginger, and we are going to fight.’”

The visibly confused royal then interjects to say, “Um, OK. Um, this is slightly awkward. This may have been a miscommunication, but this is about World Mental Health Day.”

Sheeran tries to play off his mistake, claiming, “Oh, yeah, of course. I definitely knew that.” He then deletes the title of his prospective song, “Gingers Unite,” from the presentation on his laptop.

At the end of the video, the pair sit side by side on a couch to deliver a more serious message.

“This World Mental Health Day, reach out. Make sure that your friends, strangers, look out for anybody that might be suffering in silence. We’re all in this together,” the prince says. “Cheers.”

The singer-songwriter adds, “Thanks for watching.”

Harry and Sheeran previously released a teaser for their collaboration on Wednesday, October 9, which included a clip of the former military pilot looking at the hitmaker and joking, “It’s like looking in the mirror.”

The duo seemingly filmed the project at Ivy Cottage, the home of Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, at Kensington Palace in London. In the background of one scene, a photo from the couple’s October 2018 wedding is seen hanging on the wall.

Harry has been an advocate for mental health awareness for many years. He recently spoke about it in South Africa during his royal tour with Meghan, 38, and their 5-month-old son, Archie. Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Duchess Kate, have also been heavily involved in erasing the stigma, launching the Heads Together campaign in 2016.

