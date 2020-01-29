Meghan Markle Is ‘Actively Looking’ for a Manager or Agent After Royal Exit

Is Meghan Markle ready for her close-up? The retired actress has indicated that she is considering a return to the Hollywood spotlight after stepping down from the British royal family with Prince Harry.

“Meghan is actively looking for representation. She has begun outreach,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively, as first revealed on Us‘ “Hot Hollywood” podcast. “It can be a manager or an agent, but she’s reaching out to people to find someone to represent her for future professional projects.”

Harry, 35, first raised eyebrows in July 2019 when he informed Disney CEO Bob Iger at the Lion King premiere in London that Meghan, 38, “does voiceovers.” He then gestured toward the Suits alum, who was speaking with Beyoncé and Jay-Z nearby at the time, and said, “She’s really interested.”

Iger, 68, seemed game, telling the prince, “Sure. We’d love to try.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also spoke with The Lion King director Jon Favreau at the event. During their conversation, Meghan joked, “That’s really why we’re here — to pitch.”

Less than six months later, The Times of London reported that the former Deal or No Deal briefcase model signed a voiceover deal with Disney in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders, a charitable organization dedicated to conserving wildlife and natural resources.

Meghan made her acting debut in a 2002 episode of General Hospital. After years of booking small TV and movie roles, she got her big break in 2011 when she was cast as Rachel Zane on the USA Network legal drama Suits. Six years later, however, she retired to become a working member of the royal family.

The Los Angeles native, who was previously married to movie director Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013, tied the knot with Harry in May 2018. A year later, they welcomed their son, Archie, now 8 months.

The couple announced earlier this month that they intended to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent” while dividing their time between the U.K. and North America. Queen Elizabeth II agreed to the transition, and Buckingham Palace later announced that Harry and Meghan would no longer use their His and Her Royal Highness titles.

A source recently told Us exclusively that Meghan is “so happy” to embark on a new chapter, and Harry is “really excited” too.

With reporting by Brody Brown