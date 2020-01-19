Headed to Hollywood? Prince Harry told The Lion King director Jon Favreau that he and Duchess Meghan are “available” for voiceover work at the film’s premiere in July 2019 — the same event where he was seen networking with Disney CEO, Bob Iger, on behalf of his wife.

“If anyone needs any extra voiceover work, we’ll make ourselves available,” the Duke of Sussex, 35, tells Favreau, 53, in footage obtained by the Daily Mail on Saturday, January 18.

Meghan, 38, jokingly adds, “That’s really why we’re here — to pitch.”

Harry continues on that they are ready to play any part but “just not Scar, it’s a no to Scar,” a reference to Simba’s evil uncle in The Lion King.

The prince was spotted putting in a good word for the Duchess of Sussex with Iger at the same event in a video that resurfaced on January 12.

“You do know she does voiceovers?” Harry asks the film producer who responds, “Ah, I did not know that.” Harry says, “You seem surprised. She’s really interested,” to which Iger replies, “We’d love to try. That’s a great idea.”

The Duchess of Sussex did sign a voiceover contract with Disney for an unspecified project, although it’s unclear when Meghan inked the deal. The Suits alum — who reportedly recorded the project before Christmas — requested that instead of receiving direct compensation that Disney make a contribution to the wildlife charity, Elephants Without Borders.

The news of Meghan’s return to her entertainment roots came one week before she and Harry officially relinquished their royal titles. Queen Elizabeth II announced that the couple would transition from their royal duties in a personal statement on Saturday.

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the monarch 93, wrote. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of the family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

Buckingham Palace also released a statement explaining how Harry and Meghan would transition from royals to private life.

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family,” the palace’s statement read. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home. Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security.”

Harry and Meghan first announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family on January 8.