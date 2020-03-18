Putting his people at ease. Prince William addressed the U.K. amid the coronavirus outbreak, becoming the first senior royal to do so.

“Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the United Kingdom have a unique ability to pull together,” William, 37, said in a message posted on the Kensington Royal Instagram account on Wednesday, March 18.

The Duke of Cambridge commended the people of the United Kingdom for their ability to help others during the trying times that have come about due to the spread of coronavirus worldwide.

“The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature,” he said. “The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channeled in the best possible way, which is why the establishment of the National Emergencies Trust was so important.”

The father of three recalled his speech at the launch of the National Emergencies Trust, or NET, last year, noting that he “dreaded the day when it would be needed.”

“Sadly, with the outbreak of COVID-19, that day has come faster than any of us would have hoped. But now, more than ever, I am grateful that the National Emergencies Trust exists,” William revealed.

He further explained that the trust is there to “ensure that support reaches those across the U.K. who need it most” in the quickest way possible.

“It will help to ensure that all our efforts to overcome this challenge are channeled in the best possible way,” he concluded.

The post, which reiterates what William said in his public address video, also notes that the NET has “launched an appeal to raise funds to help local charities support individuals suffering hardship as a result of the #coronavirus outbreak.”

Hours earlier, William’s brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, released a statement in support of the pandemic. After announcing their plan to step back as senior royals in January, the couple chose to share a message of support about their own efforts to help during the viral outbreak.

“These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary,” the couple wrote via their Sussex Royal Instagram account on Wednesday.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, praised the human spirit and those who have stepped up “in the face of what we are all experiencing” currently, noting the efforts are “awe-inspiring.”

“We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now,” the statement said. “Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle.”

The duo’s statement concluded: “We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us.”

