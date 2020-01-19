Netflix and royal. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan may soon be streaming from living rooms across the globe.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told the Guardian on Sunday, January 19, that the streaming giant is open to working with the royal couple in the future.

“Who wouldn’t be interested? Yes, sure,” the television executive said when asked if Netflix would consider a possible deal with Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38.

The couple’s potential Netflix opportunity follows their successful bid for voiceover work with Disney. The duchess landed a voiceover contract with the media conglomerate for an unspecified project after her husband vouched for her at the premiere of The Lion King in July 2019.

“You do know she does voiceovers?” Harry asks Disney CEO Bob Iger in a clip that resurfaced on January 12. “Ah, I did not know that,” Iger responds, to which Harry says, “You seem surprised. She’s really interested.”

“We’d love to try. That’s a great idea,” Iger replies.

Meghan reportedly recorded the project before Christmas and asked that all compensation be donated to the wildlife charity, Elephants Without Borders. Harry also pitched the Suits alum to Lion King director Jon Favreau at the same event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on January 8 that they would be taking a step back from senior royal duties and work to “become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

The particulars of their new roles within the monarchy were announced by Buckingham Palace nearly two weeks later on Saturday, January 18. The couple will no longer use their His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness titles and will completely step down as working members of the royal family. Harry’s father, Prince Charles, will continue to fund the Sussexes operating costs from the Duchy of Cornwall private estate, however.

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family,” the palace’s statement read. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.”

The statement concluded, “Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security.”