Fatherly duties. Prince Charles will continue to financially support Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan following their exit from the royal family.

Harper’s Bazaar royal correspondent Omid Scobie reported on Saturday, January 18, that the Prince of Wales, 71, will continue to fund the Sussexes operating costs from the Duchy of Cornwall private estate, which he owns. Charles currently pays 95 percent of the couple’s operating costs, according to the official Sussex Royal website.

“The revenues from the estate are passed to HRH The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall, who chooses to use them to fund his public, charitable and private activities and those of his family,” according to Duchy of Cornwall website.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, will no longer receive public funds for royal duties moving forward, according to Buckingham Palace. The Sun’s royal correspondent Emily Andrews tweeted on Saturday that the Duchy of Cornwall Estate gives the couple just under $3 million annually.

Charles’ decision to bankroll his son and daughter-in-law comes amid their decision to step back from senior royal duties. Queen Elizabeth II announced on Saturday that a final agreement had been reached regarding the couple’s future within the family.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, will lose their His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness titles and completely step down as working members of the royal family, according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family,” the palace’s statement read. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.”

The statement added, “Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security.”

The queen, 93, showed support for the couple, who she described as “much-loved members of the family,” in her personal statement on Saturday.

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the monarch’s statement began. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of the family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

She concluded, “I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to work with their private patronages, though three of Harry’s military patronages are expected to end and he will lose his title as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, according to Scobie.

The couple, who will now split their time between the U.K. and North America, are still planning to support the monarchy and attend some royal engagements, such as Trooping the Colour.

Their new roles will take effect in the spring of 2020, but Scobie reports that there is the option for the arrangement to be reviewed next year.