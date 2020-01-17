Keep calm and carry on. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are looking toward their bright future as they plan to step back from their roles within the royal family.

“Harry is not stressed or worried at all. He’s actually really excited about this next chapter in their lives. His friends are also quite excited for him,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “And Meghan is so happy.”

The national response to their decision came as no surprise to the couple. “Of course, they expected some blowback,” the insider adds. “The British press will continue to say bad things about her, and [the British press’] reaction to this has only solidified why Meghan and Harry want to leave.”

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, announced their intentions to “step back” as senior members of the royal family and “work to become financially independent” on January 8.

The Duke of Sussex returned to England for a summit with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Prince William to hash out the details on Monday, January 13. A Kensington Palace spokesperson told Us that Meghan did not call in from Canada because “the Sussexes decided that it wasn’t necessary for the duchess to join.”

The monarch, 93, released a statement after the meeting. “Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” she said. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

Harry resumed his royal duties on Thursday, January 16, hosting the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draws at Buckingham Palace. The prince brushed off questions about his future but at one point laughed with “his back to the media.”

Some fans wondered if the duke used the royal engagement to send a message about his departure. The Sussexes’ Instagram account shared videos set to the Stone Roses’ “This Is the One” on Thursday. The track features lyrics about “leaving the country” and burning “the town where I was born.”

Meghan, for her part, spent her time visiting two women’s centers in Vancouver, Canada, on Tuesday, January 14.