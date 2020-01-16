Prince Harry may be communicating through music. The 35-year-old prince seemingly sent a subliminal message via Instagram amid his family drama.

After Harry and Duchess Meghan announced their step-back plans, Harry made his first public appearance at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draws for men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, January 16. Shortly after the event, the Duke of Sussex made headlines for setting footage from the engagement to the Stone Roses’ song “This Is the One.”

The track, which includes lyrics about “leaving the country” and burning “the town where I was born,” seemingly addresses Harry and Meghan’s plans to leave the United Kingdom to spend time in Canada.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping back from their senior royal duties on January 8. Less than a week later, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Prince Charles and Harry had a meeting about the situation.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family,” the 93-year-old queen said in a statement on Monday, January 13.

The queen also noted that Harry and Meghan have “made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives” and the family has “agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the U.K.”

Meghan, for her part, returned to Canada to be with 8-month-old son, Archie, after a brief return to London with Harry earlier this month. While the duke is expected to reunite with his family soon, sources told Us that Charles, 71, and William, 37, aren’t happy with Harry’s decisions.

Still, according to one insider, the couple are “not having any second thoughts.”