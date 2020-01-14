Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed that Canada is mulling over how it can financially accommodate security for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan amid their planned move to the country following their royal family step back.

“I think most Canadians are very supportive of having royals be here, but how that looks and what kind of costs are involved, there are still a lot of discussions to be had,” Trudeau, 48, said in an interview for Canada’s Global News on Monday, January 13. “There is a general feeling of appreciation for the Sussexes.”

Trudeau explained further, “There are still a lot of decisions to be taken by the royal family, by the Sussexes themselves, as to what level of engagement they choose to have. These are things that we are obviously supportive of their reflections, but have responsibilities in that as well. That is part of the reflection that needs to be had and there are discussions going on.”

The Canadian prime minister’s comments came after Buckingham Palace released a statement from Queen Elizabeth II following her meeting with Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William to discuss her youngest grandson’s plans. Her statement addressed Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, announcing their plan to “step back” from their senior royal roles and “become financially independent.” In her address, the monarch revealed that her family “had very constructive discussions on the future” of the parents of 8-month-old Archie.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” the 93-year-old’s statement read on Monday. “Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision has not sat well Harry’s brother William. On Sunday, January 12, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that William, 37, had “done everything in his power to help his brother over the years and feels totally let down.” The Duke of Cambridge believes Harry has “thrown all the good advice he gave him back in his face.”

A separate source told Us that William is also worried about the implications Harry’s actions may have on the queen’s health. “He’s worried about the Queen’s stress levels too,” the insider revealed on Monday. “She’s 93 years old, Prince Philip’s incredibly sick, and Andrew only stepped down a month ago over the Epstein scandal … and now this.”

Instead of attending the royal family’s annual holiday traditions, Harry and Meghan spent Christmas in Canada with their son and the Suits alum’s mother, Doria Ragland. A source told Us that their time away from England allowed them to “reset and spend quality time as a family.”