Prince William is “angry” about Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s decision to step back as British royals, but also concerned about Queen Elizabeth II’s health amid the drama, according to a source.

“He’s worried about the Queen’s stress levels too,” the source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She’s 93 years old, Prince Philip’s incredibly sick, and Andrew only stepped down a month ago over the Epstein scandal … and now this.”

As Us previously reported, the source also described how the drama has exacerbated the rift between William, 37, and Harry, 35.

“William’s done everything in his power to help his brother over the years and feels totally let down by his ‘reckless’ and ‘selfish’ actions,” the source said. “The way he sees it, Harry’s thrown all the good advice he gave him back in his face.”

For her part, Elizabeth is “furious” about the news but “urging the boys, and her family in general, to put on a united front in public in a bid to prevent the situation from escalating,” the source added. “But right now, William and Harry refuse to make amends — they’re both being stubborn, especially Harry.”

The monarch spoke out about the upheaval on Monday, January 13, via a statement from Buckingham Palace. “Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” she said. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

She continued: “Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

In the wake of Harry and Meghan’s announcement on Wednesday, January 9, sources told Us that the royal couple didn’t have Elizabeth’s blessing and that William was “blindsided” by the news.

Us Weekly has reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.

With reporting by Natalie Posner