Duchess Meghan Makes Impromptu Stop at 2nd Vancouver Women’s Center

Duchess Meghan stepped out to visit a second women’s center in Vancouver, Canada, on Tuesday, January 14, following her first public appearance since she and Prince Harry announced that they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

Justice for Girls revealed via Twitter on Wednesday, January 15, that they had welcomed the Duchess of Sussex, 38, to discuss the future of young women. The group’s mission is to call for “’girl only’ programs and services that acknowledge and address the specific needs and vulnerabilities of girls, particularly in relation to homelessness, poverty, and violence,” according to its website.

The nonprofit organization posted two photos from Meghan’s visit, one where she posed alongside six other women and a second picture which captured a candid moment between a smiling Meghan and another girl. The Suits alum was dressed casually in a sweater, jeans and boots.

“The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle visited to discuss climate justice for girls and the rights of Indigenous peoples,” the group captioned the pictures. “Was great to talk about the importance of a holistic approach to social justice, and the power of young women’s leadership.”

Her visit to Justice for Girls came on the same day that Meghan stopped by the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver.

“Look who we had tea with today!” the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre captioned a picture via Instagram of Meghan grinning alongside eight other women. “The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community.”

Meghan and the Duke of Sussex, 35, announced on January 8 that they planned to “become financially independent” and to split their time between the U.K. and North America. They added that the dual locations would give their 8-month-old son Archie an “appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

On Monday, January 13, Harry attended an emergency meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Prince William at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, to discuss his and Meghan’s future. Meghan, meanwhile, stayed behind in Canada with Archie.

Later that day, the queen, 93, released a statement that the royal family “had very constructive discussions” but that “there is some more work to be done.” The monarch added, “I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

Harry has also shifted his focus toward charity as their royal fate is currently in limbo. He announced on Wednesday that his royal patronage, the Invictus Games, will kick off in the Netherlands in 2022.