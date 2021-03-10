Like much of the world, Prince William and Duchess Kate were flabbergasted by the bombshells in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Sunday, March 7, tell-all interview.

“William and Kate were in total shock after hearing what Meghan and Harry said,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “What shocked them the most was Meghan’s suicidal thoughts and their quotes on a royal family member mentioning Archie’s skin color. William and Kate knew about some of their troubles with palace aides, but nothing to this extent.”

During the CBS sit-down, Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, opened up about their decision to step away from the British royal family and start a new life in the U.S. with their 22-month-old son, Archie. The Suits alum, who is expecting a daughter in the summer, revealed that she had contemplated suicide during her first pregnancy due to the negative press she received in the U.K. Meghan, who is biracial, also claimed that a member of the royal family had “concerns” about how “dark” Archie’s skin would be when he was born in May 2019.

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge “feel horrible” for the Sussexes, according to the source, they “still wish” that Harry and Meghan “had not tried to take down the royal family” on TV.

“William and Kate feel that these conversations could have been made in private,” the source tells Us.

Buckingham Palace responded to Harry and Meghan’s interview in a statement to Us on Tuesday, March 9, saying in part that the “whole family is saddened” and that the “concerning” claims “are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).