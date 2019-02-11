Taylor Swift was missed at the 2019 Grammy Awards was on Sunday, February 10, but the “Delicate” songstress was busy celebrating her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts in London.

The proud girlfriend — who is currently busy working on the film adaptation of Cats — seemingly couldn’t stay away from her beau, 27, whose period drama took home multiple BAFTAs. (Alwyn did not receive any acting nominations for his work on the film.)

“AHHHHH @thefavouritemovie just won 7 @bafta awards !!!” Swift captioned an Instagram picture of herself grinning ear to ear in a powder-blue ball gown. “Bout to go give some high fives – thanks @stellamccartney for this dressss.” (Swift disabled comments on the post.)

The Sun’s executive editor Dan Wootton also documented the beaming popstar as she arrived at the event. “SUPER CUTE! Taylor Swift just snuck into the #eebaftas dinner and was very affectionate with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn on The Favourite table next door,” Wootton captioned a series of pictures that showed Swift embracing Alwyn. “The most affectionate they’ve been yet. #taylorswift”

Despite not being on hand for the awards show, Swift was nominated for the 2019 Grammy for Pop Vocal Album for Reputation. The honor ultimately went to Ariana Grande for her fourth studio album, Sweetener. Throughout her career, Swift has been nominated for the prize 32 times, with a total of 10 wins.

News of Swift and Alwyn’s relationship broke in May 2017, though through song she’s made nods that the pair were linked months prior. Last month, the two were spotted packing on the PDA at multiple Golden Globes afterparties.

“They’re very low-key and normal,” a source told Us Weekly in December 2018. “She’s much happier without her personal life out in the open. She credits Joe for that and realizes how much better off she is.”

