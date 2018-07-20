Taylor Swift’s felines Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson can be proud: The ‘Delicate’ singer is set to star in the upcoming movie adaption of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s popular musical Cats!

Variety reports that the 28-year-old has signed on alongside Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and Ian McKellen for a role in the Working Title big screen version, which will be directed by Oscar-winner Tom Hooper.

Roles for Swift, the talk show host, 39 and acting legend, 79, have not yet been announced.

Hudson, 36, will take on the role of Grizabella. The American Idol alum’s character is a former “glamour cat” who belts out showstopping tunes after going through a rough patch.

Hudson won multiple awards — including an Oscar and Golden Globe — in 2007 for her powerful breakout performance in Dreamgirls.

Grammy award winner Swift has appeared in films such as Valentine’s Day and The Giver. Cats will be her first musical but the infamous feline lover is no stranger to performing. The pop star is currently on her fifth stadium tour, Reputation, which runs through November 2018.

The songstress’ two furry friends recently made their big screen debut in Deadpool in May. The film’s star Ryan Reynolds rocked a shirt with the cat’s faces on them during a scene in the superhero flick, and Swift couldn’t contain her excitement.

“I’m so proud of my fuzzy daughters,” she captioned an Instagram pic of the scene at the time. She later followed up with multiple Instagram Stories of the famous felines lounging around.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!