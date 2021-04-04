Spring has sprung! Once Easter lovers are done hunting for eggs and putting on their Easter bonnets for brunch, it’s time to hunker down at home for a movie marathon.

Animated films, including Hop, Zootopia and Peter Rabbit, are only a few of the Easter-approved movies viewers can choose from while eating their holiday candies and peeps.

If you’d rather watch a feel-good musical, Easter Parade, starring Judy Garland and Fred Astaire, is sure to get you into the spring spirit. With 17 Irving Berlin songs sprinkled in throughout the 1948 hit, fans will be singing from start to finish.

Astaire also starred in Holiday Inn alongside Bing Crosby, which centered around all of the different holidays. The Oscar-winning film is loved for its Christmas and Easter numbers, which lands it on Us Weekly’s must-watch list this season.

Jesus Christ Superstar takes a musical approach to the religious story of Jesus Christ, while Risen, which is also a period piece, shows the more gruesome side to the warriors during the same time.

If the Easter Bunny himself is your favorite thing about the holiday, then Miss Potter, which dives into the real story behind The Tale of Peter Rabbit’s author, Beatrix Potter, is right up your alley.

Children and adults alike will have a smile on their faces after watching It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. While Charlie Brown’s animated adventure is directly about Easter, a chocolate factory experience seems fitting for the sweet holiday, too.

A few unconventional films fans can’t help but watch during Easter include Steel Magnolias and The Santa Clause 2 — eagle-eyed moviegoers will recall the Easter Bunny’s cameo in the 2002 hit.

Scroll down for Us Weekly’s top picks to stream this Easter — and all spring long.