Getting in the Easter spirit! Though some upcoming holidays might look a little different this year thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Martha Stewart will likely keep to her sweet Easter tradition.

“Easter is one of my favorite holidays, and every year I bake dozens of sugar cookies for my guests,” the 78-year-old lifestyle guru told Us Weekly exclusively in February. “I like to bake them in an egg shape and add decorative touches to make them fun and festive.”

In 2019, Stewart celebrated the holiday at her Bedford, New York, property which was decorated with dozens of chocolate bunnies. She also hid several Easter eggs around her home and even put gold leaf on some of them to make them stand out.

While the Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party cohost’s holiday gathering might be a tad smaller this Easter Sunday then in years past, chances are Stewart will have a few people on hand to celebrate with, as she has had a handful of guests at her Connecticut farm (where she is currently staying) in recent weeks.

The star’s grandchildren — Jude, 9, and Truman, 8 — visited her last month and were eager to lend a hand. “The kids in action – working the fields with @ryanmccallister1 @troybilt getting the fields ready for early crops like peas and brassicas and root crops like beets and radish,” the Martha Stewart’s Baking Handbook author captioned an Instagram video of the young duo hard at work.

In a separate Instagram post showing Jude and Truman raking a plot of land, Stewart detailed some of their activities. “Jude and Truman now nine and eight years old came to the farm with Alexis to get exercise and fresh air,” she wrote. “Truman played soccer for two hours, and was elated to be outdoors while Alexis picked vegetables in the greenhouse. Jude replanted rows and rows of vegetables [and] Truman came in and ate radishes Jude picked for him.”

Last month, Stewart told Us exclusively how impressed she was by the duo, who are the children of her daughter, Alexis Stewart. “Truman is a very good chopper. He has been entrusted with a large chopping knife since he’s about 3 years old,” she explained. “And he hasn’t cut himself yet.”

While Stewart said the “busy” little ones don’t cook too much yet, she proudly revealed that they have been taught “all about food” and “love” Japanese cuisine.

“They can taste the difference between good olive oil and bad olive oil. They can tell you if the food is properly cooked or not,” she explained to Us. “And they’re very fussy!”

With reporting by: Marc Lupo