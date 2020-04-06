Martha Stewart misses her talented glam squad! The 78-year-old businesswoman opened up to her 677k Instagram followers about how she’s committed to focusing on self-care without them — and what tips she has to offer to followers.

Ariana Grande, Gwyneth Paltrow and More Stars Video-Chatting With Other Celebs During Coronavirus Quarantine

On Friday, April 3, the entrepreneur posted a radiant selfie from the comfort of her bedroom while self-isolating at home during the COVID-19 outbreak. In the accompanying caption, the lifestyle guru revealed that she’s been thinking about her beauty team “daily,” since she’s unable to come in contact with them until things return back to normal.

She wrote: “Where is my hairdresser Megan? Where is my makeup artist @daisybeautytoye? Where is my colorist Parvin Klein @bergdorfs? Where is my manicurist Luda @johnbarrettnyc?”

Ever since salons and other non-essential businesses closed across the nation due to the coronavirus pandemic, some people (celebrities included) have turned to DIY beauty treatments. That includes at-home cuts, color and on a less daring note, manicures.

See All the Celebrities Who Have Done Their Own At-Home Haircuts Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Stewart doesn’t recommend using this time to test your hairdressing skills. “I warn all of you to not attempt frivolous ‘fixes’ during this time,” she noted. “Wash your hair, condition it, air dry it. Remove chipped polish and lightly file your nails, with all the hand washing apply lots of rich hand lotion and reparative ointments.”

As for her skincare and makeup routine, the bestselling author is coping without her glam squad by keeping it nice and simple. Her advice goes as follows: “Cleanse your skin well and moisturize morning and night. Tinted sunscreen is good all day and lipgloss, of course.”

“Apply masks two or three times a week!” she added. “If you can find CBD masks and serums, use those.”

Stars Get Real About Their Natural Hair Colors After Salons Close During COVID-19 Pandemic

Clearly, these tips are working for her, as she looks so fresh and glowy in her selfie without her beauty crew at the ready.

One of Stewart’s final pieces of advice is to “get outside as much as you can, but wear your mask, your gloves and keep your distance!”

She concluded, “We will survive this newest life challenge I know it is painful and hurtful and difficult But it is not war. It is a virus We know what we have to do. Do it!”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)