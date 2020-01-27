A munchies fix! Snoop Dogg revealed that there’s one special dish that pal Martha Stewart makes that he can’t get enough of when he’s blazed.

“I like that ham you made,” Dogg, 48, told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month while speaking about his and Stewart’s partnership with Tostitos. “Yeah, with the glaze.”

Stewart, 78, added, “Okay, yeah, that’s good! The big baked ham.”

“I took it home and ate it for four days after, with some of that…,” the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper said before Stewart finished his sentence, noting the dish included “sugar, brown sugar and cognac.”

“That old ham that you can use five days later with a piece of bread,” the California native declared. “And it tastes brand new.”

Dogg’s marijuana habits are no secret, but he isn’t hugely into alcohol consumption. The “Gin and Juice” artist admitted that Stewart can change his perspective on alcohol when she mixes up something that he ultimately pairs with his weed.

“She knows how to set up a drink,” he said. “I’m not a drinker. But whenever I’m in the presence of Martha, I just somehow, someway get a glass of vodka or some sort of drink.”

The Martha alum noted that Dogg “enjoys it when he does it,” adding that “the grass is a nice combination.”

Dogg and Stewart’s unlikely, yet endearing, friendship has captivated fans for years. The pair first crossed paths back in 2008 when the Grammy nominee was a guest on his pal’s former series, The Martha Stewart Show. The duo have continued to make pop-up appearances together over the years, including during the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber in 2015. By 2016, the pair teamed up for their popular VH1 cooking series, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.

Speaking to Us, Dogg and Stewart opened up about the secret ingredient that allows their friendship to work. “Everybody’s trying to figure that out,” Stewart said. “I think it’s just that we’re an odd pair and people like contrast, right?”

The “Doggy Dogg World” rapper, for his part, argued that opposites attract. “I just think she’s great at what she does, and I’m great at what I do,” he began. “You just put two people together that love people, we love people, so it’s not just always about us. Look at the energy we attract. Look [at] how many people are here because of us. We attract the energy of other people.”

Dogg and Stewart have partnered with Tostitos as the chip-maker unveils its new products: Strips and Avocado Salsa. The rapper has been paired off with the Tostitos Strips, whereas the tastemaker is repping the company’s Avocado Salsa. For this campaign, the BFFs will battle it out across a series of commercials to prove that their respective product is the best.

“Working with Martha is always a privilege and a pleasure. To do something with Tostitos — I like Tostitos anyway. I always eat them and chips, just so we’re straight,” Dogg explained. “But I had never tried guacamole and avocados, so Martha’s trying to turn me on and turn me out with this new commercial collaboration that brings us together as one as opposed to us being separate.”

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan