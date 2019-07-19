



andare tough critics! The Nailed It hosts recently stopped by the Us Weekly offices, where they were tasked with giving their honest opinions on a handful of celebrity cookie recipes from Chrissy Teigen Snoop Dogg and Joanna Gaines

The unlabeled sweet treats were placed in front of the duo, who tasted each confection and rated it accordingly. The first cookie wasn’t exactly a hit. Nicole immediately reached for her spit bucket, while Jacques inquired about how honest he was permitted to be in his review. In the end, the first treat earned a combined score of seven (out of 20) from the pair.

“There was too much something … too much baking soda,” Nicole told Us when asked to explain her low score. “It was airy, but also dense, and the flavor [was] not for me.”

Jacques agreed, adding, “I don’t think there’s enough butter or whatever fat has been used.” The famed chef also knocked the cookie for being a tad undercooked.

The second cookie didn’t fare much better. Though Nicole didn’t spit this one out, she did clear her throat after taking a bite. Furthermore, this dessert earned a combined score of 8.5 from the reality TV stars. “This cookie tasted very similar to the first cookie, except there was an added chalkiness of peanut butter,” Nicole explained.

Though Jacques deemed the second treat “a tiny bit better” than the first, it was far from perfect. “This is so sweet,” he said. “So sweet that you don’t even really feel the peanut butter.”

To see how the final stacked up to its competitors (and to find out which confection belonged to which star), watch the video above.

In a separate clip, Nicole and Jacques were asked to do what they do best – judge! More specifically, Us had them weigh in on a variety of celebrity food fails from the likes of Reese Witherspoon and others.

Disclaimer: Cookies were made in our test kitchen and followed the recipes in each cookbook.

