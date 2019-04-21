Spring has officially sprung and the celebrities went all out for sunny Easter celebrations! From colorful eggs to cute kids rocking their Sunday best at church, stars such as Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez and Khloé Kardashian spent the day in style.

Rodriguez, 43, and Lopez, 49 — who announced their engagement last month — didn’t miss a beat when it came to decorating for the occasion. The Baseball Tonight correspondent took to his Instagram Stories to document an outdoor get-together, which showed a lovely table with pillows for the chairs.

Kardashian, 34, meanwhile, spent the day in Indio, California, at Coachella surrounded by her sisters, including Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, who were all in attendance for brother-in-law Kanye West’s Sunday Service, which streamed live from the music festival.

Ahead of the 41-year-old Yeezy founder’s performance, the Strong Looks Better Naked author shared a series of Stories that showed her 12-month-old daughter, True Thompson, opening her Easter basket. Kardashian basked in the joy of watching her little one’s eyes light up while she looked at all the goodies.

Over at One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton’s house, it was all about the egg decorating on Saturday night, but once Sunday morning rolled around, the focus was on the main reason for the day.

“I love our church. I love our community and all the familiar faces we saw at service this morning. I love all our wiggling kids, and the choir of neighbors. The message today was that, from darkness comes light. Out of despair, we can find our greatest joy,” Burton, 36, captioned multiple pictures prior to a church service, which showed her with her two children, Augustus, 6, and George, 1, whom she shares with husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan. “Whatever your faith, I hope you had a beautiful day with whatever brings you joy. Happy Easter!”

Scroll down to see how the celebrities celebrated Easter Sunday!