Not in Indio, California? No problem! You can easily stream Kanye West’s Easter Sunday church service at Coachella from the comfort of your own home on April 21.

The “Gold Digger” rapper, 41, is set to perform at 9 a.m. PST live from the music festival and the experience can be watched via Coachella’s YouTube Channel or in the YouTube Music app. The highly anticipated service will take place just hours after West surprised fans when he joined Kid Cudi on stage on Saturday night.

The Yeezy founder performed four songs with Cudi, 35, including “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1” off West’s The Life of Pablo album, sending attendees wild with the duo’s enthusiastic set.

West’s Sunday services have become a staple on his wife Kim Kardashian’s Instagram page every week, oftentimes showing their 5-year-old daughter, North West, front and center dancing and singing into a turned-off microphone.

The KKW Beauty founder opened up to Elle magazine earlier this month about her husband’s services, which she called “a healing experience” for West.

“It’s just music, there’s no sermon,” Kardashian explained of the weekly event that West started in January. “It’s definitely something he believes in, Jesus, and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience.”

Kardashian’s family, including sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, also often document West’s Sunday Service. Other famous faces such as Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have made appearances at the music-based gathering.

“Kourtney’s best friends come all the time and they’re Muslim. All my Jewish friends came on Sunday, they loved it,” Kim added of the experience. “Everyone that comes understands it’s just a really healing experience with an amazing choir and amazing messages about love to start off your week.”

