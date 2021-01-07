Not so jolly! Tim Allen revealed that his time on the Santa Clause 2 set wasn’t without its drama, recalling the time he cursed in front of a dozen children.

Allen played Scott Calvin, a businessman who becomes Santa Claus after the original Santa falls off his roof, in three Santa Clause films, but only dropped the F-bomb once. The Last Man Standing star, 67, detailed the traumatic experience during the Wednesday, January 6, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I’m not really a big fan of children,” he said, causing host Kelly Clarkson to belly laugh. “I have them. I like mine, kind of. I don’t like other people’s children.”

Allen revealed that when he filmed the three films, “It was like cats. They wouldn’t leave me alone. I’m dressed like Santa Claus. I look like Santa Claus. We had a North Pole set.”

When working on the second movie, the actor remembered two kids fighting behind him during a scene in which the whole room was supposed to go silent.

The Home Improvement alum noted that he’d been “in the [suit] way too long. I’m very angry, sweaty. These kids again, [were saying], ‘He hit me, he pinched me’” and delayed the shoot.

“Fifteen takes later, the kids said one more word and I let out the loudest F-bomb,” Allen recalled. “And I turned around, and there are 12 children who look like you had ripped their legs off. Their Santa has just screamed the F-bomb.”

The Disney team tried to calm everyone down by telling the kids and their parents that Allen said a different word that was allegedly Swedish for “holiday trim,” but it did not work.

“Kids didn’t buy it,” the Toy Story star said. “Nobody bought it. I never did that again. I realized I shocked these poor kids.”

The awkward moment hasn’t stopped Allen from continuing to embrace his iconic role over the years. The Wild Hogs actor joked about his beard in November 2020, noting that it resembled his former Santa Clause character.

“Woke up this morning and noticed a bit more stubble,” Allen tweeted alongside a selfie of his Santa-esque facial hair at the time. “This always happens to me as I transition to you know who this Christmas.”

Allen’s role as the holiday figure began with 1994’s The Santa Clause. He played the character again in 2002’s The Santa Clause 2 and 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.