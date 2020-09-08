‘Home Improvement’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Does everybody know what time it is? That was the famous phrase that came out of Home Improvement, the ABC sitcom that aired from September 1991 to May 1999. The 30-minute comedy followed Tim “The Toolman” Taylor (Tim Allen) as he hosted a home-improvement show titled “Tool Time,” even though he’s not at all a handyman.

When not at work with sidekick and best friend Al Borland (Richard Karn), Tim spent time at home with wife Jill (Patricia Richardson) and their three sons: Brad (Zachery Ty Bryan); Randy (Jonathan Taylor Thomas); and Mark (Taran Noah Smith).

The series, which launched Allen’s television career, ran for eight seasons and was nominated for seven Primetime Emmy Awards. Thomas, whose career took off while the show was airing, exited the show during the eighth season to go to school.

While both Allen and Richardson were reportedly offered between $25 and $50 million to do a ninth season, both turned it down.

In 2020, Allen revealed he “always thinks about” doing a reunion of some sort. “I like the idea of doing it as a one-off, like a one-hour movie. I like the idea of finding out where the boys are now,” the comic told TVLine. “Tool Time would be in today’s world. I just think it’s a marvelous idea, and all the actors think it’s a great idea.”

