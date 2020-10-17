Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested on Friday, October 16, for allegedly choking his girlfriend.

According to Lane County arrest records, the former sitcom star, 39, was booked at 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, a felony charge of strangulation, a misdemeanor charge of assault in the fourth degree and a misdemeanor charge of interfering with making a report.

TMZ reports that Bryan’s neighbors called police after an apparent disagreement at an apartment complex. Authorities arrived to find the actor sitting outside his unit. The website reports that Bryan had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend and she claimed to police that he put his hands around her throat and tried to choke her. He allegedly also attempted to take away the woman’s phone when she tried to call for help. She fled the apartment and went to a friend’s place nearby.

The Associated Press reports that the alleged victim, 27, declined medical assistance.

Bryan played Tim Allen‘s oldest son, Brad Taylor, on Home Improvement, which aired on ABC from 1991 to 1999. He starred alongside Patricia Richardson as his mom, and Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Taran Noah Smith as his brothers.

The Aurora, Colorado, native also appeared in the 2006 film The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and TV shows Veronica Mars, Smallville, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Bryan shares four children — Taylor, Gemma, Jordana and Pierce — with wife Carly Matros, whom he wed in 2007.

In November 2018, the former child star appeared on Access Live alongside Smith and said he was in talks with JTT and Macaulay Culkin to collaborate on a project for the Home Alone star’s Bunny Ears brand. “He’s got an awesome podcast that Jon and I have been listening to for a while and we kind of came up with a concept and presented it to them and it looks like we’re moving forward,” Bryan said.

In September 2019, Bryan spoke with Fox News about being a conservative in Hollywood and called out “elitist” actors who tried to blacklist supporters of President Donald Trump. “There’s a lot more conservatives in Hollywood than anyone thinks,” he said. “I’ve been in this business 30 years … I get messages all the time saying, ‘Keep up the good fight.'”