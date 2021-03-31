Blink and it’s gone! There’s no question that Travis Barker has a lot of tattoos. But the 45-year-old drummer let his daughter Alabama test out a new viral foundation on his face and, within seconds, his ink virtually disappeared.

The 15-year-old makeup lover, who Travis shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, took to Instagram on March 30 to share the transformation process. Travis, the loving father that he is, sits in a white t-shirt as Alabama kicks off the makeover.

“Today we are going to be trying to cover up his face tattoos with KVD’s new product,” she says at the start of the video.

The foundation in question? KVD Vegan Beauty’s Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm which has blown up on TikTok over the past few days.

TikTok obviously knows what’s up when it comes to beauty products! Case in point? Maybelline Sky High Mascara, Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Dew Drops, Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Sleepair Intensive Mask — the list goes on.

We digress … back to the product at hand. The balm-like formula offers a buildable to full coverage, has matte-never-flat finish and is designed to cover blemishes, discoloration and, evidently, Travis’ face tats!

Alabama, with her very long acrylic nails, grabs a few shades to help find her father’s perfect match. The end goal is to cover up “the one that says ‘Blessed’ right on his cheek.”

Light 10 and Light 21 weren’t right, but Light 015, which is for light skin with warm undertones, was the perfect match. Alabama grabs a blending brush and starts to buff out the product just under his eye.

While hiding the ink, she asks her father his favorite tattoo. The Blink 182 member, who is dating Kourtney Kardashian, cheekily responds, “Probably the one you just covered … ‘Blessed.’”

After the little father-daughter tiff, Alabama sets her makeup sights on the “little handkerchief” right under her father’s eye.

Obviously, no makeup video is complete without a little laughter, so a confused Travis claps back with, “That’s an anchor babe. Anchorchief.”

Alabama, now poking fun at her father, insists that the ink is a “hanker.” Regardless of what the design actually depicts, it vanishes in seconds with just one layer of foundation.

The Youtuber then wraps up her video with some jaw-dropping before and after photos in which Travis’ tattoos are seemingly non-existent.

We imagine it would take a heck of a lot more foundation and a much longer makeover video, but if Travis ever wanted to cover up his body ink, we have the utmost faith that Alabama, her top-notch makeup skills and the KVD foundation would do the trick!