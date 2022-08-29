Addison Rae and Omer Fedi’s Relationship Timeline

A match made in TikTok heaven. As Addison Rae’s star continues to rise, Omer Fedi is her rock.

Rae is a Louisiana-born actress, dancer, singer and TikTok influencer. Within a year, she went from a virtual unknown to a household name with over 88 million followers. Rae was a longtime member of The Hype House, a group of TikTok influencers who lived together in Los Angeles, California. While a part of the Hype House crew, she collaborated with other stars on the platform, including Charli D’Amelio, Chase Hudson, Daisy Keech and many others.

After becoming famous on the social media app in 2020, Rae began dabbling in other parts of the industry. You may recognize her from the Netflix romantic comedy He’s All That (a gender-swap reboot of the 1999 flick She’s All That) or maybe you’ve heard her first single, “Obsessed,” which she performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — her first appearance on a late-night talk show.

Fedi, for his part, was born on March 25, 2000, in Tel Aviv, Israel. He’s collaborated with some of the biggest names in pop and hip-hop and was initially inspired to play guitar by Drake Bell’s character on Drake & Josh. He went on make waves in the background as a producer, cowriting songs with stars Justin Bieber, 24kGolden, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Juice Wrld and Machine Gun Kelly. XXL even called him one of the best producers of 2020.

Rae and Fedi started dating following the end of her messy on-again, off-again relationship with Bryce Hall. After sparking romance rumors during summer 2021, the pair went Instagram official that August.

“She’s wearing the pants in the relationship,” he wrote via Instagram Stories.

Fedi has continued to praise Rae’s work — and stood by her side about her family drama. During summer 2022, allegations that her father, Monty Lopez, was unfaithful to her mother, Sheri Nicole Easterling, surfaced. As Lopez sparked feuds with several of his daughter’s peers, including Yung Gravy, Easterling attended the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards with the rapper.

Rae, for her part, has kept quiet on the family drama. Scroll through for her timeline with Fedi: